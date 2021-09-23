Contact Us

Published: Sep. 23, 2021
CONTACT WVVA

Thank you for contacting WVVA and sharing your thoughts with us. Please contact the appropriate department below and be sure to include your NAME, EMAIL & PHONE NUMBER along with your comment or question. Due to the volume of e-mail inquiries we receive, we may need a day or two to get back to you.

NEWSROOM TIP LINE: 304-327-7071 OR EMAIL: news@wvva.com

Dub Request Form

General Contact Information

WVVA Television

3052 Big Laurel Highway

Bluefield, WV 24701

Switchboard: 304-325-5487 Fax: 304-327-5586

Mailing:

WVVA Television

3052 Big Laurel Highway

Bluefield, WV 24701

Beckley Bureau

WVVA Television

101 Main Street

Beckley, WV 25801

304-253-0006

General Manager:

Charity Holman

cholman@wvva.com

News Director:

Matt Irvin

mirvin@wvva.com

Production Manager:

Tom Moses

tmoses@wvva.com

Chief Engineer:

Danny Via

dvia@wvva.com

Content Manager

Charles Boothe

304-324-0621

cboothe@wvva.com

Social Media & Digital Content Manager

Kassidy Brown

304-324-0654

kbrown@wvva.com

Business Manager

Audrey Sluss

asluss@wvva.com

General Sales Manager

Charity Holman

cholman@wvva.com

Regional/National Sales Manager

Yvonne Moses

ymoses@wvva.com

WVVA offers real-time closed captioning for select newscasts, breaking events and special events.

For immediate concerns about our closed captioning please contact us using one of the following methods. Email preferred.

Email: dvia@wvva.com

Phone: 304-324-0629

Fax: 304-327-5586

