Contact Us
CONTACT WVVA
Thank you for contacting WVVA and sharing your thoughts with us. Please contact the appropriate department below and be sure to include your NAME, EMAIL & PHONE NUMBER along with your comment or question. Due to the volume of e-mail inquiries we receive, we may need a day or two to get back to you.
NEWSROOM TIP LINE: 304-327-7071 OR EMAIL: news@wvva.com
General Contact Information
WVVA Television
3052 Big Laurel Highway
Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 304-325-5487 Fax: 304-327-5586
Mailing:
WVVA Television
3052 Big Laurel Highway
Bluefield, WV 24701
Beckley Bureau
WVVA Television
101 Main Street
Beckley, WV 25801
304-253-0006
General Manager:
Charity Holman
News Director:
Matt Irvin
Production Manager:
Tom Moses
Chief Engineer:
Danny Via
Content Manager
Charles Boothe
304-324-0621
Social Media & Digital Content Manager
Kassidy Brown
304-324-0654
Business Manager
Audrey Sluss
General Sales Manager
Charity Holman
Regional/National Sales Manager
Yvonne Moses
WVVA offers real-time closed captioning for select newscasts, breaking events and special events.
For immediate concerns about our closed captioning please contact us using one of the following methods. Email preferred.
Email: dvia@wvva.com
Phone: 304-324-0629
Fax: 304-327-5586