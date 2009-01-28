Click below to meet our staff

Robin Caskey:

Robin is a native of McDowell County and feels that the West Virginia region offers her much more than any other place on earth. She loves the close-knit relations with her customers and feels like they are family. Robin is a 1990 graduate from the West Virginia University School of Pharmacy and has practiced pharmacy for 18 years. Robin has been married to Steve Caskey for over 14 years and they have one exciting son, Colton Caskey.



Joe Gary Ramey:

Joe is formerly from Grundy, VA and currently resides in Bluefield, Va. with his loving wife Amy and one daughter. Joe began his career at Four Seasons in 2007, directly after finishing his pharmacy education at the Medical College of Virginia. When he gets a day off, he likes to relax by hunting, fishing, and playing golf. Joe has always enjoyed working in a local hometown pharmacy because it allows him to get to know his patients. He is committed to serving the residents in the two Virginias and looks forward to many years at Four Seasons Pharmacy.

Jason Pritchett:

Jason Pritchett, a Princeton native, and 2005 graduate of the West Virginia School of Pharmacy, recently rejoined Four Seasons Pharmacy in 2007. Dr. Pritchett is a father of one and has been married for seven years to Jessica a teacher for Mercer County. Jason realizes the need for patients to understand how to better control their diabetes and has stepped up to the plate by becoming a certified Face To Face pharmacist. He has received enhanced training in diabetes which allows him to offer our patients the best diabetes care available.



Suzanne Snapp:

Suzanne Snapp is our newest addition to our pharmacy team. She is originally from Tazewell Virginia and graduated with her undergraduate chemistry degree from Emory and Henry in 2001. After some soul-searching, she decided to go back to school to finish her doctorate in pharmacy. Suzanne graduated from the West Virginia School of Pharmacy in 2008. She was very excited to begin her career at a Four Seasons where she worked as a technician before starting pharmacy school. Suzanne meshes well with the