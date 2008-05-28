Contact WVVA

NEWSROOM TIP LINE: 304-327-7071 OR EMAIL: news@wvva.com
General Contact Information WVVA Television
3052 Big Laurel Highway
Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 304-325-5487 Fax: 304-327-5586
Mailing:
WVVA Television
3052 Big Laurel Highway
Bluefield, WV 24701
Beckley Bureau
WVVA Television
101 Main Street
Beckley, WV 25801
304-253-0006
General Manager
Frank Brady, Jr.
fbrady@wvva.com
Production Manager
Tom Moses
tmoses@wvva.com
Chief Engineer
Danny Via
dvia@wvva.com
News Director
Steve Korioth
skorioth@wvva.com
Internet Director
Paul Hess
phess@wvva.com
Business Manager
Audrey Sluss
asluss@wvva.com
General Sales Manager
Charity Holman
cholman@wvva.com
Regional Sales Manager
Yvonne Moses
ymoses@wvva.com
National Sales Manager
Frank Brady, Jr.
fbrady@wvva.com
WVVA offers real-time closed captioning for select newscasts, breaking events and special events. For immediate concerns about our closed captioning please contact us using one of the following methods...More >>
WVVA offers real-time closed captioning for select newscasts, breaking events and special events. For immediate concerns about our closed captioning please contact us using one of the following methods...More >>
People often ask me what inspired me to become a reporter and my answer is always the same: I saw “all the president's men,” the Robert Redford movie about the Watergate scandal. I decided I wanted to spend my life uncovering injustice and, failing that, telling storiesMore >>
People often ask me what inspired me to become a reporter and my answer is always the same: I saw “all the president's men,” the Robert Redford movie about the Watergate scandal. I decided I wanted to spend my life uncovering injustice and, failing that, telling storiesMore >>
Wake up with Bethany Reese Monday through Friday on WVVA Today. Bethany grew up in Goshen, Virginia located in Rockbridge County. She earned her bachelor’s degree at the University of Kentucky...More >>
Wake up with Bethany Reese Monday through Friday on WVVA Today. Bethany grew up in Goshen, Virginia located in Rockbridge County. She earned her bachelor’s degree at the University of Kentucky...More >>
Wake up with Wayne Stafford Monday through Friday on WVVA Today. I'll get you started and talking about the latest headlines impacting you.More >>
Wake up with Wayne Stafford Monday through Friday on WVVA Today. I'll get you started and talking about the latest headlines impacting you.More >>
Joshua Bolden joined the WVVA News team in June 2016 as a multimedia journalist working out of the Bluefield studios. He was born in the city of barbecue and Elvis Presley, Memphis, Tennessee.More >>
Joshua Bolden joined the WVVA News team in June 2016 as a multimedia journalist working out of the Bluefield studios. He was born in the city of barbecue and Elvis Presley, Memphis, Tennessee.More >>
Austin Davis joined the WVVA News team in June 2016 as a reporter for the Greenbrier Valley. Austin was born and raised in a town called Murrieta, California.More >>
Austin Davis joined the WVVA News team in June 2016 as a reporter for the Greenbrier Valley. Austin was born and raised in a town called Murrieta, California.More >>
Alexis Johnson was born and raised in the "Steel City," Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She was a student athlete at Penn Hills High School where she was a 3-year starter on the Varsity basketball team.More >>
Alexis Johnson was born and raised in the "Steel City," Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She was a student athlete at Penn Hills High School where she was a 3-year starter on the Varsity basketball team.More >>
James McDowell joined the WVVA News team in February 2017 as a multimedia journalist. He was born in Columbus, Ohio. James earned his bachelor’s degree at Mount Vernon Nazarene University...More >>
James McDowell joined the WVVA News team in February 2017 as a multimedia journalist. He was born in Columbus, Ohio. James earned his bachelor’s degree at Mount Vernon Nazarene University...More >>
Justin McLennan started behind the scenes as a news producer at WVVA. Back in August 2015, he started producing the evening newscasts for the station. In May 2016, Justin began reporting from our Beckley...More >>
Justin McLennan started behind the scenes as a news producer at WVVA. Back in August 2015, he started producing the evening newscasts for the station. In May 2016, Justin began reporting from our Beckley...More >>
Annie can be seen reporting weeknights as a reporter on WVVA News at p.m. and p.m. No stranger to the Appalachian Mountains, Annie was born in Blacksburg, Virginia...More >>
Annie can be seen reporting weeknights as a reporter on WVVA News at p.m. and p.m. No stranger to the Appalachian Mountains, Annie was born in Blacksburg, Virginia...More >>
304-324-0661
cholman@wvva.com
304-324-0663
ymoses@wvva.com
304-324-0664
lgrimm@wvva.com
More >>
304-324-0664
lgrimm@wvva.com
304-324-0653
chendrick@wvva.com
304-324-0653
chendrick@wvva.com
304-324-0681
nhendrick@wvva.com
304-324-0681
nhendrick@wvva.com
304-673-0583
kvonscio@wvva.com
304-673-0583
kvonscio@wvva.com
Travis Roberts joined the WVVA weather team full time in November 2014 after filling in at the station since 2012. He is a Tazewell County native and continues to call the four seasons area home.More >>
Travis Roberts joined the WVVA weather team full time in November 2014 after filling in at the station since 2012. He is a Tazewell County native and continues to call the four seasons area home.More >>
Growing up in Swepsonville, a small town in the Piedmont-Triad of North Carolina, Katherine became interested in meteorology after experiencing Hurricane Fran in 1996 and and the 2002 Dec. 4-5 storm...More >>
Growing up in Swepsonville, a small town in the Piedmont-Triad of North Carolina, Katherine became interested in meteorology after experiencing Hurricane Fran in 1996 and and the 2002 Dec. 4-5 storm...More >>
Rob is a southern Maryland native, having worked in tobacco fields and oyster boats as a teenager. He became interested in weather as a child, because he wanted to know whether the snow was going to get the kids off schoolMore >>
Rob is a southern Maryland native, having worked in tobacco fields and oyster boats as a teenager. He became interested in weather as a child, because he wanted to know whether the snow was going to get the kids off schoolMore >>
A.J. Good joined WVVA as Sports Director in June 2014, following a ten-year career in the state capitol. He was born and raised in Winfield, West Virginia and is a 2003 graduate of Winfield High School where he was...More >>
A.J. Good joined WVVA as Sports Director in June 2014, following a ten-year career in the state capitol. He was born and raised in Winfield, West Virginia and is a 2003 graduate of Winfield High School where he was...More >>
Matthew Schwartz joined WVVA as the Weekend Sports Anchor/MMJ in May of 2016, following a career in newspapers as a Sports Writer/Reporter at the Martinsville Bulletin in Martinsville, Va and prior to that as a Production Assistant at WMC-TV in Memphis, Tennessee.More >>
Matthew Schwartz joined WVVA as the Weekend Sports Anchor/MMJ in May of 2016, following a career in newspapers as a Sports Writer/Reporter at the Martinsville Bulletin in Martinsville, Va and prior to that as a Production Assistant at WMC-TV in Memphis, Tennessee.More >>