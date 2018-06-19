One dead after accident on Route 102

Virginia State Police confirm that one person is dead after an accident in Tazewell County Monday night.

According to dispatch, an Oldsmobile traveling northbound on route 102 crossed the center line and struck another vehicle head on.

Helen Louise Crist, 91, of Pocahontas, Virginia, was a passenger in the vehicle that was struck and was later pronounced dead at Bluefield Regional Hospital.

Police say Crist was wearing a seat belt at the time of impact.

Virginia State Trooper J.R. Sluss is handling the investigation. No charges have been filed at this time.

