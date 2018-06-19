Fayette County structure fire - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Fayette County structure fire

Posted:
MOUNT HOPE, WV (WVVA) -

A structure fire was reported in Fayette County this morning.

Dispatchers said the fire began around 9 a.m. on Dreamy Lane in Mount Hope. No one was in the building when the fire began.

Five Fayette County fire departments and two Raleigh County fire departments responded to the scene.

