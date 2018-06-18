Blue Jays eager to begin 2018 season - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Blue Jays eager to begin 2018 season

Posted:
By Nick Dugan, Sports Director
BLUEFIELD, Va. -- The Bluefield Blue Jays are set to open their season tomorrow evening at Bowen Field against the Johnson City Cardinals. The team will feature seven players selected by the Toronto Blue Jays in the 2018 MLB Draft, in addition to a handful of returning players. But, according the Bluefield Manager Dennis Holmberg, both new and veteran players alike are excited for opening day.

"We play our games down [in Florida] and the guys are always anxious to get out, get underneath the lights and start to travel and play different organizations," he said. "It's a breath of fresh air for the guys and the bell rings and everything starts to count."

First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

