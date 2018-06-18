Taylor Made to headline Friends of Coal Auto Show - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Taylor Made to headline Friends of Coal Auto Show

Posted:
By Ashley Smith, Multimedia Journalist- Bluefield Newsroom
Biography

On July 20th through the 21st, Taylor Made will be headlining the Friends of Coal Auto Show. 

The decision was announced today at the Raleigh County Memorial Airport where the two-day event will be held. 

Wendy Adams of "Taylor Made" said that she is excited to take the stage this year. "Honestly, I think the best part is just to be performing with my brothers again. That's always been my favorite part of the show, playing music. I have a love of music itself, but to share a stage with my big brothers. I don't think it could get any better than that." 

