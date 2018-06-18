Tazewell Sheriff's Dept. hosting a youth academy

The Tazewell Co. Sheriff's Department is hosting an academy for potential law enforcement officers this week. The academy is for local high school students who are interested in a career in emergency services.

The week long program allows students to explore a wide variety of jobs within the police department. Sheriff Hiaett says the academy give students a look at what it takes to be in law enforcement.

"They'll see the 911 emergency dispatchers do. We are going to the firing range, the get to know about patrol techniques, code enforcement and they also have a day where they learn forensics and what the detective division is," adds Hiaett.

Students will be participating in activities all throughout the week.

