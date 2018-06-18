Woman arrested for a felony offense

A Raleigh County woman was arrested this evening for a felony weapon offense in Fayette Co.

Sheriff Mike Fridley says a Fayette Co. Deputy Sheriff was on patrol this evening in the Hilltop area on Legends Highway. The deputy conducted a stop on a vehicle for a traffic infraction. After receiving consent to search the car, the deputy located a firearm and digital scales in the purse of a female passenger. After further investigation, it was discovered that she is a person who is prohibited from owning/possessing firearms due to a felony drug conviction in 2014.

Shandrea Lee, 35 of Raleigh Co. for the felony offense of Prohibited Person In Possession of a Firearm. She was able to post the $2,500 bond set by the Fayette County Magistrate's Office.

---

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page "Fayette County Sheriff's Department," or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by Deputy C.M. Tomlin of the Fayette County Sheriff's Department.

