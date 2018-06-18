Princeton residents beat the heat at local attractions

The city of Princeton is home to two places that community members can go to when they need to cool off from this heat wave: the pool and Berkshires Custard. While one is inside and the other is out, both can have seen an increase in people who come visit. "When the sun comes out people start coming like crazy," said Ace Lipscomb, a shift manager at Berkshires.

Across town, the pool has also seen a large increase of people due to the hot weather. "It wasn't that bad (pool attendance) but when it gets warmer and the weekend hits, it starts jumping from about 250 people to about 400," said lifeguard Evan Wood. The pool also had an attendance today of about 300.