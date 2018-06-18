High School Student receives 110% award

The Mercer County Board of Education is all about recognizing those who give 110%, towards chitlins's education.

Every year, they give the 110% Club Award to recognize teachers, parents and volunteers, who go the extra mile for a kids education. But this year, a student was recognized.

Erin Wellman portrayed Dorothy in the Bluefield Youth Production of "The Wizard of Oz." Erin stood out for visiting Memorial Elementary School, inspiring, entertaining and educating the kids.

"I was so surprised," said Wellman. "I was invited to come to the Board of Education to receive my award."

Wellman will be traveling to New York City in July, for a three week Broadway Boot Camp.