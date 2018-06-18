Tazewell Youth Police Academy - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Tazewell Youth Police Academy

The Tazewell County Sheriff's Department is hosting an academy for potential law enforcement officers this week.

The academy is for local high school students who are interested in a career in emergency services.

The week-long program allows students to explore a wide variety of jobs within the police department.

Sheriff Brian Hieatt says the academy give students a look at what it takes to be in law enforcement.

The Students will be participating in activities all through the week

