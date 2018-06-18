Blue Jays go Bowling with local kids

The 2018 Appalachian League Season is ready to get under way and the Bluefield Blue Jays Players are already in town helping local youth.

The players were at Mountaineer Lanes with a group of local kids to do some bowling and have some fun.

The team participates in events like this throughout the season and the players we spoke with said it's a great opportunity to spend with kids that look up to them.

Pitcher Joshua Almonte from New York told us that these are the kind of outings where they know they can have a positive impact on some local kids.

The Blue Jays kick off their season tomorrow evening against Johnson City at Bowen Field .