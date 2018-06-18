Flood victims still await recovery funds after nearly two years

It has been almost two years since the flood in 2016 and those affected still await 150 million dollars of federal relief funds.

The West Virginia Legislature is set to examine the RISE WV flood relief program next week.

Rise WV fund distribution was under the purview of the West Virginia Department of Commerce, but so far the department has failed to account for distribution of the funds. On May 28th Governor Jim Justice said effective immediately West Virginia National Guard Major General James Hoyer would be in charge of RISE WV.

West Virginia Senator Stephen Baldwin of the Tenth District said of the new appointment, “I think now you have a centralized communication stream from General Hoyer in his office. And so we’re seeing good progress.”

So far flood victims describe confusion as they await monetary relief. Brad Legg the owner of Studio 304 and a flood survivor described his experience, “I’ve sent in document on top of document, talked, and checked back in and still no one knows anything.”

A fraud hotline number is available for RISE WV. The number is 1-866-989-2824 or 1-866-WVWATCH.