Suspect in Wyoming County cold case appears in court

PINEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) A man accused of murder in a Wyoming County cold case appears in court for his preliminary hearing.



Terry Paul Browning, 41, is charged with the first degree murder of 46-year-old Elskar Lee Hurley in 2012. According to the Wyoming County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, Hurley's body was found on April 26, 2012 near the overlook at R.D. Bailey Lake. He was the victim of a fatal shooting.



During Monday's preliminary hearing, several of Hurley's family members attended the proceedings and spoke with WVVA News.



"Not having him around, it hurts real bad," said Drema Walls, one of Hurley's sisters.



"I hope they send him to jail and he never gets out," said another sister, Betty Hatfield.



Browning is being represented by Tim Lupardus out of Pineville.

Court records show Browning was booked into Southern Regional Jail back in October on unrelated charges.