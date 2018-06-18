Suspect in Wyoming County cold case appears in court

Governor Jim Justice has faced criticism, especially from democrats, for not living at the governor's mansion in Charleston.More >>
The Fine Arts Community School at Bluefield College is offering a variety of different arts classes, camps, and workshops over the summer for all ages.
Families vacationing outdoors this season need to be aware of unwanted visitors, summer bugs.
David White, a Princeton resident, has been plagued by litter on his property for three years.
In White Sulphur Springs neighbors are looking out for one another and it's resulting in safer streets.
Dallas Sparks, a Tazewell County beekeeper, noticed last year that his bees stopped making honey after local herbicidal spraying occurred within the county.
It turns out the historic charm of Lewisburg extends all the way to the city's charter, which has not been updated since 1782. City officials are now working to change that by adding amendments to the charter.
