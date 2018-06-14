Integrating cyber technologies into classrooms

Living in a digital world requires knowing how to properly use it, and be safe in it.

Bluefield College along with NICERC, or -- The Nat'l Integrated Cyber Edu. Research Center is giving area educators an opportunity to learn how to strategically integrate cyber technologies into their classrooms.

Those participating in the workshop learn whats involved with operating in cyberspace using hands-on activities including computer programming, robotics, and electricity.

"Equipping our students in programs dealing with cyber security will help improve cyber security for all ages ranging from the little ones to those that are needing cyber security education, even for the elderly said Prof. of Cyber Security, Dr. Jeff Teo.

Bluefield College is also now offering Certificate and Bachelor of Science programs in Cyber Security.

