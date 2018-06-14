Miners sweep BlueSox

The West Virginia Miners hosted the Butler BlueSox on Thursday night for the second match-up in their two-game series.

It didn't take long for the Miners to take get on the scoreboard, as Colby Johnson made it home after a Cody Bridges' single in the bottom of the first inning.

The squad from West Virginia built on to that lead in the fourth inning, after Chris Bashler finds his way to the home plate, making the lead 3-0.

At the end of the day, the Miners held on to win the game 6-3, sweeping the BlueSox in their two-game series.

West Virginia improves its record to 10-3 on the season.