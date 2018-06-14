Miners sweep BlueSox - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Miners sweep BlueSox

Posted:
By Chase Parker, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
BECKLEY, WV (WVVA) -

The West Virginia Miners hosted the Butler BlueSox on Thursday night for the second match-up in their two-game series. 

It didn't take long for the Miners to take get on the scoreboard, as Colby Johnson made it home after a Cody Bridges' single in the bottom of the first inning. 

The squad from West Virginia built on to that lead in the fourth inning, after Chris Bashler finds his way to the home plate, making the lead 3-0. 

At the end of the day, the Miners held on to win the game 6-3, sweeping the BlueSox in their two-game series. 

West Virginia improves its record to 10-3 on the season. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.