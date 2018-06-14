Miners sweep BlueSox

The West Virginia Miners hosted the Butler BlueSox on Thursday night for the second match-up in their two-game series.More >>
The West Virginia Miners hosted the Butler BlueSox on Thursday night for the second match-up in their two-game series.More >>
Two major rule changes were enacted on Wednesday by the NCAA's Division I council regarding player transfers and red-shirt years.More >>
Two major rule changes were enacted on Wednesday by the NCAA's Division I council regarding player transfers and red-shirt years.More >>
After five days on the road, the West Virginia Miners returned home to Linda K. Epling Stadium to face off against the Butler BlueSox.More >>
After five days on the road, the West Virginia Miners returned home to Linda K. Epling Stadium to face off against the Butler BlueSox.More >>
Blue Tornado head coach Ronnie Davis has been named the 2018 Region 2D coach of the year. He led Richlands to a 21-7 record and coached the team to a spot in the state championship game. Also, Davis' star pitcher, Makenzie Osborne, has been named the Region 2D player of the year.More >>
Blue Tornado head coach Ronnie Davis has been named the 2018 Region 2D coach of the year. He led Richlands to a 21-7 record and coached the team to a spot in the state championship game. Also, Davis' star pitcher, Makenzie Osborne, has been named the Region 2D player of the year.More >>
The 2018 Appalachian League season begins next week. And while players and coaches won't arrive until this Friday, Princeton Rays General Manager Danny Shingleton still has a lot of items left on his "to-do" list.More >>
The 2018 Appalachian League season begins next week. And while players and coaches won't arrive until this Friday, Princeton Rays General Manager Danny Shingleton still has a lot of items left on his "to-do" list.More >>
The All-Southwest District teams for softball and baseball have been named in Virginia, as well as coach of the year honors.More >>
The All-Southwest District teams for softball and baseball have been named in Virginia, as well as coach of the year honors.More >>
Same script, different year. In 2017, the Richlands softball team made to the state championship game and lost. This year, the Blue Tornado suffered the same fate, this time at the hands of the Page County Panthers.More >>
Same script, different year. In 2017, the Richlands softball team made to the state championship game and lost. This year, the Blue Tornado suffered the same fate, this time at the hands of the Page County Panthers.More >>