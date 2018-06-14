Princeton Elks Celebrates The American Flag - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Princeton Elks Celebrates The American Flag

Posted:
PRINCETON, WV (WVVA) -

Today is Flag Day and the Princeton Elks Lodge 1459 held a special ceremony this evening to honor Old Glory. 

Members Of The Lodge, Along With Several Veterans, Held A Program That Described The History Of Our Flag....Dating Back To The 1700S.

Mack Oliver, The Club's Exalted Ruler, Says They Wanted To Not Only Honor The Flag, But Also Give People Perspective On The Story Behind..The Stars And Stripes.

According to Oliver the Flag Day Ceremony was started by the National Elks in 1906 and he says they are very proud to keep up the tradition.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.