Princeton Elks Celebrates The American Flag

Today is Flag Day and the Princeton Elks Lodge 1459 held a special ceremony this evening to honor Old Glory.

Members Of The Lodge, Along With Several Veterans, Held A Program That Described The History Of Our Flag....Dating Back To The 1700S.

Mack Oliver, The Club's Exalted Ruler, Says They Wanted To Not Only Honor The Flag, But Also Give People Perspective On The Story Behind..The Stars And Stripes.

According to Oliver the Flag Day Ceremony was started by the National Elks in 1906 and he says they are very proud to keep up the tradition.