For more than two years, Mercer County leaders have talked about tightening the Clean Air Ordinance.

Now, that conversation has stopped because the Mercer County Board of Health can't agree on new regulations.

The proposal would have impacted businesses with a large smoking base, banning smoking and vaping for indoor and various outdoor venues.

But the Board of Health needed a second to move forward on that clean air effort. None would, with one member out of town and others recusing themselves due to conflicts, from seconding the proposal.

"This new regulation was to get rid of some of the exemptions we have," said Robert Stevens, General Dentist and Chairman of the Mercer County Board of Health. " We still have a very comprehensive Clean Air Ordinance in Mercer County."