Greenbrier County Board of Education hires Director of Safety and Security

Greenbrier County Board of Education is putting those school levy funds to use.

Superintendent Jeff Bryant says the Board of Education hired Vincent Deeds as the Director of Safety and Security. The new position is part-time and officially starts this fall although the superintendent says Deeds will start sitting in on meetings in July.

Superintendent Jeff Bryant gave a reason why the new position was created, “…but unfortunately as we see the things that transpire across our nation of the tragedy that takes place in our school specifically the shoot shootings or invasion. We need to find the very best we can and I can think of nobody better than Trooper Vincent Deeds to do that for Greenbrier County schools …”

Deeds is currently a Lieutenant Colonel Chief of Staff for the West Virginia State Police. He is set to retire from that position this fall.