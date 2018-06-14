Supplies stolen at construction site of new Raleigh County school

SOPHIA, W.Va. (WVVA) It is a nearly nine million dollar project to build Raleigh County newest school in Sophia. But the construction site at Ridgeview Elementary has a big problem -- one of the sub-contractors claims supplies are disappearing.



Nancy Baldwin's company, Tony's Painting out of Pineville, has been hired to paint the new school set to open to students in August. She said she took pictures of her stock kept inside the school on Thursday night -- $1,700 worth of Eggshell colored Sherwin Williams paint.



"Monday morning we came in and the paint was empty and the pallets were gone."



The construction site, she explained, is fenced in with barbed wire and there is security camera inside. Baldwin believes it is possible it was an inside job. "Could be pretty much...could be."



According to the sub-contractor, the Raleigh County Sheriff's Dept. was called in to investigate, but they have yet to make an arrest on the person or people who, with a 100 gallons of paint, were able to simply walk away.



"They have to be savy about the whole thing. They're thieves and thieves are savy."



Despite the setback on supplies, Baldwin said the general contractor, Radford & Radford, has been a good company to work for. She said crews will still be able to meet their goal of having the school ready for students by July.





