2 more West Virginia food workers contract hepatitis A

Health officials in West Virginia say two more food service workers have been diagnosed with hepatitis A.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department says in a news release one of them worked at a Taco Bell in Hurricane (HER'-a-kin) and the other at a Pizza Hut on MacCorkle Avenue in Charleston. The health department handles public health services for Kanawha and Putnam counties.

Department director of environmental health services Stanley Mills says no unsafe food handling practices were identified at either facility.

The state Bureau of Public Health says most of the dozens of hepatitis A cases in West Virginia have occurred in the Kanawha and Putnam counties.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says hepatitis A is a communicable disease of the liver caused by a virus. It is usually transmitted person-to-person or by consuming contaminated food or water.

