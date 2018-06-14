HOMETOWN HERO: William Graham

Sometimes saving lives is engrained in DNA and for fire chief William Graham.

It's been a part of his life even before the Baptist Valley Volunteer Fire Department began.

"This station was built in 1972 and when I was 11 years old and I watched them build the footers on this thing. I had no idea what it was," says Graham. "I asked one of the guys 'what's this going to be sir' they said 'it's going to be a fire station' right then it hit me."

Being in the life saving business does not stop for any moment from birthdays to anniversaries.

"It takes heart and will you've got to get out there and be willing to do the job..you see some bad things but you gotta take the bad things to get the good things you know," says Graham.

The chief knows about those things from the perspective of the survivor too, he says a few years back his own home caught fire. He says his family was away from the home at the time and he's grateful for the firefighters who came to aid.

"I got a real group of firefighters right now if I set off the alarm right now and said let's meet for a drill they'd be here," says Graham

And it's that passion and passing ti on to others that makes Fire Chief William Graham a Hometown Hero.