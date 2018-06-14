MISSING: 53-year-old Beckley man

Beckley Police are searching for a missing man.

Friends and family of Tim Rahall of Beckley, 53, said he has not been seen since the morning of June 9, 2018.

(See attached picture)

According to Detective W. Pannell, crews from Beckley Police Department and the park service will be looking for Rahall on Thursday in possible locations where he may be.

NAME: Timothy James Rahall

AGE: 53

HEIGHT: 6'0"

WEIGHT: 200

Anyone with information on Rahall’s whereabouts may contact the Beckley Police Dept. or Crimestoppers at 304-255-7867.