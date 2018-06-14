MISSING: 53-year-old Beckley man

Today is Flag Day and the Princeton Elks Lodge 1459 held a special ceremony this evening to honor Old Glory.More >>
Living in a digital world requires knowing how to properly use it, and be safe in it.More >>
For more than two years, Mercer County leaders have talked about tightening the Clean Air Ordinance.More >>
The continuing Senate farm bill passed committee yesterday. Senate leader Mitch McConnell said the bill is expected to go for a vote on the Senate floor in early July.More >>
Superintendent Jeff Bryant says the Board of Education hired Vincent Deeds as the Director of Safety and Security.More >>
Governor Jim Justice said the ouster of Commerce Secretary Woody Thrasher was because the controversy about flood distribution funds had become a distraction.More >>
It is a nearly nine million dollar project to build Raleigh County newest school. But the construction site at Ridgeview Elementary has a big problem -- one of the sub-contractors claims supplies have gone missing.More >>
Beckley Police are searching for a missing man.More >>
