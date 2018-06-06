Woman arrested on drug charges after traffic stop

A Fayette County woman is in jail on multiple charges after a traffic stop.

Alisha Loeffler was a passenger in the car when Fayette County Deputies found more than 20 assorted pill capsules, one of which tested positive for meth. Loeffler also possessed 20 clear baggies commonly used for the sale of narcotics. Loeffler, after being searched by a female deputy, was found to have nearly $450 dollars in her bra.

Loeffler was arrested and charged with the felony offense of Possession with the Intent To Deliver Narcotics.

The driver of the vehicle was found to have a suspended driver;s license.

She is being held at Southern Regional Jail on $75,000 bond.