Man suspected of murder with compound bow was arrested by State Police in Greenbrier County

Sargent Blevins of the Rainelle State Troopers said Early Wednesday morning Carl Rich was arrested for murder in the Orient Hill area off of Route 20.

Sargent Blevins said the arrest stemmed from a call around 5 PM on Tuesday about a man that was shot with a compound bow.

Investigators said an argument over a cell phone between Carl Rich and victim Jay Booth led to the violence. Carl Rich fled the scene.

Investigators believe the reason Carl Rich had the compound bow with him was because he was trying to sell it. Investigators say they are unsure of the relationship between Carl Rich and Jay Booth at this time.

Sargent Blevins said Carl Rich was charged with first degree murder and other charges are pending. Law enforcement said they were familiar with Carl Rich previous to this crime.

Sargent Blevins said Harold Bailes who was also at the scene has not been charged at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information involving this incident please contact Rainelle State Trooper Dilkeson.