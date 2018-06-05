Red Cross in need of blood donations

90 days of giving continued today at the Ramey Chevy in Tazewell Co today.

The blood drive attracted local Tazewell residents who want to help give back to their community.

But a big concern for the Red Cross is the low amounts of donations. June is usually a low month for giving and with the larger amounts of flooding and rainfall occurring over the last few weeks it is better to give now than later.

"We definitely need to have supply on the table because when disaster happens we already need it. So, the donations that happen after the disaster are really in preparation for anything that happens in the future," said American Red Cross Account Executive, Amanda Lawrence.

Don't forget when you donate blood you are entered to win a 2017 Chevy Spark.