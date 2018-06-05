Part of Mercer St. blocked after water line breaks - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Part of Mercer St. blocked after water line breaks

By Elizabeth Gabbert, Producer
MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVVA) -

A stretch of Mercer Street in Princeton is blocked after a water line broke this afternoon.

Dispatch tells us the call came in around 3:30 p.m. this afternoon.

Princeton Police and Fire responded

The Fire Department tells us Mercer St. from 8th street to Park Ave will be blocked until further notice.

