Richlands wins one, loses one in quarterfinal round

Several teams from the area are still alive and chasing after a Virginia high school state title, and they were all on display on Tuesday.

But in Richlands, the atmosphere was a little bit different, as they hosted not one, but two quarterfinal games.

The first game at Tornado Alley featured the Blue Tornado softball squad hosting James River.

The Richlands softball team never lost the lead, despite James River scoring one in the seventh inning to split the lead in half. At the end of the day, the Blue Tornado won 2-1.

"We've just got to take it one game at a time and we've got to get better. We did some things that we characteristically haven't done this year, but that happens this time of the year. We just survive and advance.

The Richlands softball team will move on to face Appomattox in the semifinal round.

Roughly 30 minutes after that, the Richlands girls soccer team hosted Radford.

Richlands got out to an early 1-0 lead, but Radford scored four unanswered goals in the second half, taking the victory 4-1.

The Richlands girls soccer team's season ended with a 20-1 overall record.