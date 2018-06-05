Bluefield man faces Federal drug charge

A seven-month-old girl abducted Sunday outside a convenience store near the Virginia/ North Carolina border has been found safe.More >>
A seven-month-old girl abducted Sunday outside a convenience store near the Virginia/ North Carolina border has been found safe.More >>
A Fayette County woman is in jail on multiple charges after a traffic stop. Alisha Loeffler was a passenger in the car when Fayette County Deputies found more than 20 assorted pill capsules, one of which tested positive for meth. Loeffler also possessed 20 clear baggies commonly used for the sale of narcotics. Loeffler, after being searched by a female deputy, was found to have nearly $450 dollars in her bra. Loeffler was arrested and charged with t...More >>
A Fayette County woman is in jail on multiple charges after a traffic stop. Alisha Loeffler was a passenger in the car when Fayette County Deputies found more than 20 assorted pill capsules, one of which tested positive for meth. Loeffler also possessed 20 clear baggies commonly used for the sale of narcotics. Loeffler, after being searched by a female deputy, was found to have nearly $450 dollars in her bra. Loeffler was arrested and charged with t...More >>
Sargent Blevins of the Rainelle State Police said Early Wednesday morning Carl Rich was arrested for murder in the Orient Hill area off of Route 20.More >>
Sargent Blevins of the Rainelle State Police said Early Wednesday morning Carl Rich was arrested for murder in the Orient Hill area off of Route 20.More >>
WVVA and Cole Chevy would like to recognize another area student for making a positive impact on his school, and classmates.More >>
WVVA and Cole Chevy would like to recognize another area student for making a positive impact on his school, and classmates.More >>
90 days of giving continued today at the Ramey Chevy in Tazewell Co today.More >>
90 days of giving continued today at the Ramey Chevy in Tazewell Co today.More >>
US Attorney Mike Stuart says a Bluefield man has entered guilty to a Federal drug distribution charge.More >>
US Attorney Mike Stuart says a Bluefield man has entered guilty to a Federal drug distribution charge.More >>
A stretch of Mercer Street in Princeton is blocked after a water line broke this afternoon.More >>
A stretch of Mercer Street in Princeton is blocked after a water line broke this afternoon.More >>
Tazewell teachers and parents showed up in big numbers, to attend the public hearingMore >>
Tazewell teachers and parents showed up in big numbers, to attend the public hearingMore >>