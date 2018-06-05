Bluefield man faces Federal drug charge

US Attorney Mike Stuart says a Bluefield man has entered guilty to a Federal drug distribution charge.

Lansen Waugh, 38 pled guilty to distributing Hydromorphone and said that he distributed pills to a confidential informant in Princeton.

Waugh also admitted to selling Hydromorphone pills in Green Valley and in Bluefield. He faces up to 20 yrs in prison when he is sentenced on October 3, 2018.