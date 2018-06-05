A Fayette County woman behind bars following a traffic stop

Sheriff Mike Fridley said a Fayette County Sheriff's Deputy was patrolling Gatewood Road, as directed by him, after receiving complaints of criminal activity in the area. A traffic stop was made near Cunard Road, for traffic infractions.



The driver of the vehicle was found to have a suspended driver's license. A passenger in the car, Alisha Loeffler, 26, of Fayettesville was discovered with more than 20 assorted pill capsules, one of which tested positive for methamphetamines. Loeffler also possessed 20 clear baggies commonly used for the sale of narcotics. After being searched by a female deputy, Loeffler was found to have nearly $450 concealed in her bra.



Loeffler was arrested and charged with the felony offense of Possession with the Intent To Deliver Narcotics. She was unable to post the $75,000 bond set by the Fayette County Magistrate's Office and was remanded to the Southern Regional Jail.

"Like the public, I am tired of the drug problems in our area," said Sheriff Fridley. "We are working the county using your tips and calls the best we can. Please keep the information coming."

--

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page "Fayette County Sheriff's Department," or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by Deputy C.M. Tomlin of the Fayette County Sheriff's Department.