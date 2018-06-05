Tazewell High Student recognized as May WVVA/Cole Chevy Student of the Month

WVVA and Cole Chevy would like to recognize another area student for making a positive impact on his school, and classmates.

Congratulations to James Alexander, an outgoing freshman at Tazewell High School on being selected the may student of the month. James is known to pitch in and display extraordinary leadership skills. Just recently he helped raise funds, as well as help set up for the prom. When not helping out, and being a good friend to his classmates, James enjoys studying masonry at the Tazewell Co. Career and Tech. Center.