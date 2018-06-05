Donald Trump Jr. campaigns for Republican Senate nominee in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) U.S. President Donald Trump sent his son, Donald Trump Jr., to help drum up support for Republican Senate hopeful Patrick Morrisey on Tuesday.



The pair held a press conference at the Republican Headquarters in Charleston and took part in a fundraising lunch at Paternos at the Park.



During the press conference, Trump Jr. had harsh words for Democratic incumbent Sen. Joe Manchin. "Hillary Clinton, who Joe Manchin endorsed, what did she say about coal miners? We're going to put them out of work."



He also took tough questions on what some reporters called his changing story about the 2016 Russia meeting. "It doesn't at all, but you can go look at the transcripts," Trump responded.



The President's son also weighed in on Don Blankenship and his attempt to run as a third party candidate. "I'm not a legal expert, but my analysis is there is not much there. This is a two party race."



West Virginia Democratic Party Chair Belinda Biafore put out a statement ahead of Tuesday's press conference, asking Morrisey why he has not supported a piece of bipartisan legislation she said is critical to combating the opioid crisis.



The legislation would increase penalties on drug manufacturers that fail to report suspicious transactions and double the maximum criminal penalty for companies that willfully disregard or knowingly fail to keep proper reporting systems in place. She said the letter was signed by 39 attorney generals, including 17 Republicans.



"Patrick Morrisey has spent his entire career in the pocket of Big Pharma, and as Attorney General he's turned his back on West Virginia," said Biafore. "From lobbying on behalf of pharmaceutical companies in the Washington swamp to turning a blind eye to the opioid crisis, Morrisey has shown he can't be trusted to stand up for West Virginia on this important issue."



During Tuesday's press conference, Trump Jr. hinted there may be more presidential visits as the general election gets closer. "You'll have to ask the President," he said. "But he's come up a bunch before and I think he'll come up a bunch now."



