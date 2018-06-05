Volunteers restore Old Stone Cemetery in Lewisburg

Volunteers are working to restore the Old Stone Cemetery in Lewisburg. Morgan Bunn a cemetery preservationist with family buried in Old Stone Cemetery is leading the group.

Morgan said, "About five years ago we realized the cemetery was in serious condition. Almost to a tipping point where some stones could not be saved…”

She worked with local community members to start the Friends of the Old Stone Cemetery group.

Marit Withrow a member of the Friends of the Old Stone Cemetery group had this to say, "My husband and I have probably done about 150 stones, cleaning them. And we’ve been doing that about over the last three years…”

Bunn says the restoration of the cemetery will take at least 15 years total. In the meantime the group encourages the local community to start using the space now for outdoor recreation like picnics and gatherings. However, it is important for safety and funerary art preservation that visitors do not touch the stones.

