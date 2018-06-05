Trump Jr. addresses Greenrbrier purchase report - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Trump Jr. addresses Greenrbrier purchase reports

Posted:
By Annie Moore, WVVA Multimedia Journalist - Beckley newsroom
Bio
Connect
Biography

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WVVA) During a campaign swing for Republicans in Charleston on Tuesday, Donald Trump Jr. addressed reports his family is in talks to purchase The Greenbrier. 

The president's son was in Charleston for a campaign fundraiser for West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey in his 2018 bid for the U.S. Senate. 

Trump Jr. squashed the reports, saying "we are not in talks to purchase The Greenbrier." 

Speculation about a potential purchase came after a visit by Trump Jr. to the resort in March of 2017, when the President's son and Gov. Jim Justice went on a hunting trip. Gov. Justice's daughter, Jill Justice, currently serves as President of the resort. 

Another Justice family-owned property in Daniels, Glade Springs, was recently listed for sale. No price was listed in the ad and it said those interested in learning more about negotiating an offer would first  need to sign a confidentiality agreement. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.