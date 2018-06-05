Trump Jr. addresses Greenrbrier purchase reports

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WVVA) During a campaign swing for Republicans in Charleston on Tuesday, Donald Trump Jr. addressed reports his family is in talks to purchase The Greenbrier.



The president's son was in Charleston for a campaign fundraiser for West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey in his 2018 bid for the U.S. Senate.



Trump Jr. squashed the reports, saying "we are not in talks to purchase The Greenbrier."



Speculation about a potential purchase came after a visit by Trump Jr. to the resort in March of 2017, when the President's son and Gov. Jim Justice went on a hunting trip. Gov. Justice's daughter, Jill Justice, currently serves as President of the resort.



Another Justice family-owned property in Daniels, Glade Springs, was recently listed for sale. No price was listed in the ad and it said those interested in learning more about negotiating an offer would first need to sign a confidentiality agreement.