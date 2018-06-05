UPDATE: Virginia child found safe, father arrested

A seven-month-old girl abducted Sunday outside a convenience store near the Virginia/ North Carolina border has been found safe.

According to the Danville, Virginia Police Department, Emma Grace Kennedy was found in Randleman, North Carolina. She appears to be in good health "and is being evaluated at a hospital." Emma's mother has been notified.

Carl Ray Kennedy, 51, has been arrested and is in custody in North Carolina.

By MARTHA WAGGONER AND BEN FINLEY

Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Authorities in North Carolina and Virginia are following up on tips as they search for a 7-month-old girl they say was abducted at knifepoint from the baby's mother.

Police in Danville, Virginia, said Emma Grace Kennedy was taken by her father, 51-year-old Carl Ray Kennedy at a convenience store near the North Carolina state line.

Virginia State Police issued an Amber Alert saying the infant faces "extreme danger."

An update Monday night said Kennedy may have been spotted in Seven Springs, southeast of Raleigh, and could be headed to Oak Island on the North Carolina coast.

Authorities said Carl Kennedy is registered as a sex offender in Asheboro, North Carolina.

Help the #FBI find Emma Grace Kennedy, 7 months, abducted from Danville, VA, on June 3, 2018, by her non-custodial father, Carl Ray Kennedy, 51, who is a registered sex offender. They may be in a gold Suzuki, NC tags FAA-1873, left side front-end damage: https://t.co/HXmK8WaoHz pic.twitter.com/bCcLcEbbXk — FBI Most Wanted (@FBIMostWanted) June 5, 2018

Finley reported from Norfolk, Virginia.

