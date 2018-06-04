Tazewell County woman defrauds business out of nearly two million dollars

Teresa Blankenship Barringer, 56, of Bluefield, Va. was indicted last week by a Tazewell County Grand Jury in what is believed to be the largest indictment ever handed down in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Barringer was indicted on 1,411 counts related to Forgery of a Check or Draft, Uttering a Forged Check or Draft, Obtaining Money/Property by False Pretenses, Using Identifying Information to Defraud, Credit Card Theft, Credit Card Fraud, Receiving Goods and Services Fraudulently Obtained and Forgery of Documents.

According to a release from the Tazewell County Commonwealth's Attorney's office, Barringer was an employee of J & R Manufacturing, Inc. for over 30 years. They say she began to fraudulently write herself company checks on average $5,500.00 a check from 2010 through 2016. The total amount of money taken was around $2.4 million dollars.

In addition, she fraudulently took funds from her employer's personal retirement account, and made payroll payments to family members who were not employed by the company.

Barringer is now out on bond, and is expected to appear before the Tazewell County Circuit Court on June 12th.

This case is being prosecuted by Michael Dennis, Commonwealth's Attorney.