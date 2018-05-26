Gas prices rise on Memorial Day weekend

Gas prices are on the rise once again.

The national average for gas is 31 percent higher than it was last Memorial Day weekend. This can be bothersome to many Americans, as there is an estimated 36 million people hitting the road this weekend.

As of Saturday afternoon, the national gas price average was at $2.97. Locally, the prices are a little bit below that. In Virginia, the average price is at $2.76, and in West Virginia the price is averaging at $2.90.

There are a couple of factors that have influenced the spike in price. One of those is the re-imposed sanctions that President Trump put on Iran. Another is the higher demand for fuel on a holiday weekend.