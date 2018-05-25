Summers County's McBride signs with Concord

This afternoon out at Summers County High School multi-sport athlete Jacob McBride signed his letter of intent to continue his track career at Concord University. Last weekend in Charleston, McBride won the state championship in the long jump and with a chance to keep running and jumping at the collegiate level,McBride says he's excited about what's in store.

"I'm excited to go to a local college near my house and hopefully extend my career in track and be a student athlete. They have a good track program and I look forward to working with their coach. They are like a family and everyone is really nice and I just look forward to working with them," McBride said.