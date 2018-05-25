Summers County's McBride signs with Concord

Summers County High School multi-sport athlete Jacob McBride signed his letter of intent to continue his track career at Concord University on Friday.More >>
James Monroe defeats Independence 13-1 to advance to the State Tournament.More >>
Fayetteville and Wyoming East fall in the state softball tournament on Wednesday.More >>
The annual WVU caravan made its way to Princeton on Tuesday nightMore >>
High School Baseball 05/22:More >>
James Monroe and Charleston Catholic each came away victorious on Monday night in game one of their respective Class Regional finals.More >>
High School sports scoreboard 05/21:More >>
Greater Beckley Christian's Brett Riffe signed his letter of intent with Bluefield College on Friday.More >>
