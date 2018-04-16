Remembering the Virginia Tech shooting

Monday was the 11th anniversary of the Virginia Tech massacre, and many students and alumni are taking time to reflect back on this somber day. The shooting occurred when Seung-Hui Cho, a senior at Virginia Tech, shot and killed 32 people and wounded 17 others in two separate attacks. Cho committed suicide.

At the time, it was the deadliest shooting carried out by a single gunman in U.S. history. It sparked intense debate about gun violence, gun laws, gaps in the U.S. system for treating mental health issues along with other issues.

Monday, we interviewed a Virginia Tech alumna, Alexis Hatfield, about that tragic day in 2007. She says all these years later, the emotions are still raw. She offered some advice for current students and others.

"One thing that I'm a firm believer in is that kindness is the biggest key. you never know what somebody is going through.somebody could be happy go lucky or somebody might not be talkative. it's important for people to befriend someone who you may not be accustomed to having friendships with because just sometimes a simple 'how are you doing? hope your day is going better.' Sometimes a positive encouragement can go a long way with people," said Hatfield.

