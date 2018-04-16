Remembering the Virginia Tech shooting

Monday was the 11th anniversary of the Virginia Tech massacre, and many students and alumni are taking time to reflect back on this somber day.More >>
Monday was the 11th anniversary of the Virginia Tech massacre, and many students and alumni are taking time to reflect back on this somber day.More >>
A CSX locomotive derailed in a remote section of Fayette County by the New River.More >>
A CSX locomotive derailed in a remote section of Fayette County by the New River.More >>
Inmates armed with homemade knives fought each other for about seven hours over territory and money, leaving seven of them dead in the worst U.S. prison riot in a quarter-century, officials said Monday.More >>
Inmates armed with homemade knives fought each other for about seven hours over territory and money, leaving seven of them dead in the worst U.S. prison riot in a quarter-century, officials said Monday.More >>
Two McDowell County women are behind bars after being charged on felony conspiracy charges.More >>
Two McDowell County women are behind bars after being charged on felony conspiracy charges.More >>
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has declared a state of emergency for 10 counties where heavy rainfall has caused flooding.More >>
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has declared a state of emergency for 10 counties where heavy rainfall has caused flooding.More >>
Monday was moving day for Magic Mart in Beckley as staff began the move from their old location at the Bypass Shopping Plaza to their new location inside the old K-Mart.More >>
Monday was moving day for Magic Mart in Beckley as staff began the move from their old location at the Bypass Shopping Plaza to their new location inside the old K-Mart.More >>
Parts of Virginia have storm damage and one city has declared a local state of emergency.More >>
Virginia's governor has declared a state of emergency after storms ripped through parts of western Virginia.More >>