Bluefield softball teammates sign with Bluefield State College

In Mercer County, today at Bluefield High School, Beavers softball player Hannah Jones put pen to paper, making her officially one of the newest members of the Bluefield State softball program. A chance to extend her career and to do in front of the home faithful, Jones says is a great opportunity.



"I mean it's really cool because I get to stay at home and have my family come and watch me at my games and stuff. It's really cool because me and Ashley are really close, because we played together since little league. I never thought we would play college softball," Jones said.

The Ashley she was referring to was her Beaver teammate Ashley Cochran who will also be staying in town to play for the Lady Blues at Bluefield State. Now securing her future for the next four years and to do it with some familiar faces, Cochran says she is ready to represent Bluefield proudly.

I'm really excited because i played softball ever since I was like six. I just like that it's close, because I'm like really close with my family. It's really cool because me and Hannah played together since we were little, so we're really close," Cochran said.