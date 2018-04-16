Greenbrier East athletes make college commitments

Mother nature has once again not all too kind to us in the two Virginia's, however that didn't slow down some local athletes down from making their college commitments. In Fairlea,where at Greenbrier East this morning,it was a busy day of signings for Spartan nation. Starting out with McKenzie Jack who signed her letter of intent to continue her running career in the northern panhandle at West Liberty University. A chance to further her education and athletic career is something she says can't wait to get going.

"I've always been pretty interested in there. My sister went there, so that led into my choice too. The team is really sweet and really welcoming and I'm just really excited," Jack said.

Celebrating the day with Jack, was her Spartan teammate was Cami Wagner. Wagner announced her signing last week to compete in the Mountain East against Jack as she heads to the University of Charleston. An exciting moment for her that she says that she has been dreaming of for quite some time.



"There was like a point in high school, where i didn't think that i was ever going to run in college, but as the time approached and i knew how much i loved to run and compete, i decided that it was something that i really wanted to do. Now I'm excited to see how far i can push myself and how much better i can get in college," Wagner said.

Those however were not the only signings taking place at East today. Later in the afternoon,Levi Hobbs added his name to list of signees. Hobbs will be staying in the mountain state becoming the newest member of the Battlers wrestling program at Alderson Broaddus.