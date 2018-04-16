West Virginia governor declares flooding state of emergency

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has declared a state of emergency for 10 counties where heavy rainfall has caused flooding.

Justice's office said in a news release Monday that some locations are being evacuated. The State Emergency Operations Center has been activated, and the West Virginia National Army Guard is on standby to assist.

The counties included in the declaration are Barbour, Braxton, Gilmer, Lewis, Pendleton, Pocahontas, Randolph, Tucker, Upshur and Webster.

Del. Patrick Martin of Weston said in a news release that flooding closed Interstate 79 at Jane Lew, with several other roads in the area under water as well. He said people should remember not to drive or walk through flooded areas because a small amount of water can carry off a person or vehicle.

