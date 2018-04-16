Magic Mart offers first look at new Beckley store

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) Monday mean't moving day for Magic Mart in Beckley. The retailer is moving from their old location at the Bypass Shopping Plaza to their new location inside the old K-Mart.



Magic Mart is attempting to become the largest rug retailer in the region by nearly doubling their selection. The retailer is also expanding its furniture section.



The store will be closed up until Thursday as workers continue the move to the new location. According to Manager Ronnie Boyd, the hope is to be open by Friday. "We're just hoping to serve everybody and hope everyone enjoys the new location."



While nothing is set in stone, Boyd said there are talks of splitting up the old location into a couple different stores.



"From what we've heard, they're going to split it up and Aldi's may go in there, but they're going to split it up."



Aldi's is a German-based grocery store that has opened three West Virginia locations in Charleston, Huntington, and Dunbar.

