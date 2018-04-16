Warrant execution near elementary school leads to drug bust; two - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Warrant execution near elementary school leads to drug bust; two arrested

Two McDowell County women are behind bars after being charged on felony conspiracy charges.

According to a release form the McDowell County Sheriff's Department, Kimberly Morgan, 29, of Davy and Krystal Cunningham, 31, of Matheny were arrested and charged after officers executed a search warrant at a home near Fall River Elementary School.

Officers found prescription medication and money during the search warrant. Both women were arraigned before Magistrate Richard Vandyke, bond was set at $50,000 and they were transported to South Western Regional Jail. 

