Warrant execution near elementary school leads to drug bust; two arrested

A CSX locomotive has derailed in a remote section of Fayette County by the New River.More >>
Two McDowell County women are behind bars after being charged on felony conspiracy charges. According to a release form the McDowell County Sheriff's Department, Kimberly Morgan, 29, of Davy and Krystal Cunningham, 31, of Matheny were arrested and charged after officers executed a search warrant at a home near Fall River Elementary School. Officers fount prescription medication and money during the search warrant. Both women were arraigned before Magistrate Richard Vandyke, bond was...More >>
Parts of Virginia have storm damage and one city has declared a local state of emergency.More >>
The USDA has announced a recall of canned chicken products due to foreign matter contamination.More >>
Several crews are responding to a structure fire this morning at Princeton PowerSports.More >>
Seven inmates have been killed and at least 17 others seriously injured amid fighting between prisoners inside a maximum security prison in South Carolina.More >>
A trial is set to start for a woman accused of murdering her 3-year-old daughter, who disappeared in West Virginia more than six years ago.More >>
The Beckley City Police Dept. is inviting interested students to apply for their 2018 Junior Police and Leadership Academy.More >>
