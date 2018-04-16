UPDATE: Hazmat team en route to Fayette County train derailment - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

UPDATE: Hazmat team en route to Fayette County train derailment

Posted: Updated:
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVVA) -

A CSX locomotive has derailed in a remote section of Fayette County by the New River.

According to Julena Campbell with the National Park Service, ten empty coal cars also jumped the track. It happened Monday morning north of Prince, WV, near the Stretcher Neck Tunnel.

No injuries have been reported. CSX officials are on scene and a company Hazmat crew is en route. 

The train engine is on its side, but it did not slide into the New River. We do not know the details on the empty coal cars.

WVVA has a crew headed to the area. Look for more information as it becomes available.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.