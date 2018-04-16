UPDATE: Hazmat team en route to Fayette County train derailment

A CSX locomotive has derailed in a remote section of Fayette County by the New River.

According to Julena Campbell with the National Park Service, ten empty coal cars also jumped the track. It happened Monday morning north of Prince, WV, near the Stretcher Neck Tunnel.

No injuries have been reported. CSX officials are on scene and a company Hazmat crew is en route.

The train engine is on its side, but it did not slide into the New River. We do not know the details on the empty coal cars.

WVVA has a crew headed to the area. Look for more information as it becomes available.