RECALL: Members Mark canned chicken breast

The USDA has announced a recall of canned chicken products due to foreign matter contamination.

It is a Class I recall, meaning there is a "reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death."

Tony Downs Food Company, Inc. is recalling more than 96,000 pounds of chicken products with the "Members Mark" logo that were produced on November 28-29. The products may contain hard plastic materials in it.

12.5-oz. cans in a case containing 6 cans of “Member’s Mark PREMIUM Natural Chunk CHICKEN BREAST IN WATER” with lot code 17333, case code 9816 and a use-by date of Nov. 29, 2020.

50-oz. cans in a case containing 6 cans of “Member’s Mark FOOD SERVICE PREMIUM Natural Chunk CHICKEN BREAST IN WATER” with lot code 17332, case code 9817 and a use-by date of Nov. 28, 2019.

The issue was brought to light after two customer complaints on March 27.

There are "no confirmed reports of any adverse reactions due to consumption of these products." Customers are urged to either throw they products away or return to the place of purchase.

