Mom accused of murdering child being tried in West Virginia

Mom accused of murdering child being tried in West Virginia

Lena Marie Lunsford Conway

WESTON, WV (AP) - A trial is set to start for a woman accused of murdering her 3-year-old daughter, who disappeared in West Virginia more than six years ago.

Media outlets report a jury was selected in Lewis County Circuit Court last week, and the jurors were told to return Monday morning to hear the case against 35-year-old Lena Marie Lunsford Conaway, now of Florida.

Aliayah (ah-LEE'-ah) Lunsford was considered missing for about five years beginning in September 2011. Conaway was arrested in Florida in 2016 and later indicted on murder and child abuse charges.

The girl's body has never been found.

