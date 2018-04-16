Beckley Police announce Junior Police and Leadership Academy

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) The Beckley City Police Dept. is inviting interested students to apply for their 2018 Junior Police and Leadership Academy.



The goal of the program is to foster better communication between youth and the Beckley Police Dept. through education.



According to the department's release, "the program is not a 'training class,' but an exciting information class, a behind-the-scenes look at the department."



The JPA program operates on the premise that a well informed and educated youth will be more supportive of police officers and the department and will become better leaders within their schools and communities.



The week-long academy starts on June 11, 2018, and ends on June 15, 2018. The academy will run from 8:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. everyday.



Registration will be accepted for youth 11-15 years old. 6th, 7th, and 8th graders currently enrolled in BEST and Park Middle Schools or 5th graders currently enrolled in feeder elementary schools may apply.



The application can be downloaded at http://beckley.org/police-department/2018jpa/application