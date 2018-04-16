Several crews responding to fire in Oakvale

Several crews are responding to a structure fire this Monday morning at Princeton PowerSports.

Dispatch confirms this all began at 3:34 AM in the Oakvale area.

Oakvale Road has been shut down as firefighters work to contain the scene.

You are asked to take an alternate route if you normally take this road on your morning commute.

Athens Fire, East River Fire, Green Valley Fire, and Princeton City Fire Departments are all on scene.

Mercer County Sheriff's Department and Princeton Rescue Squad are responding as well.

